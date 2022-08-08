|
08.08.2022 15:30:03
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
8 August 2022
Genel Energy plc (the Company)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
On 5 August 2022 Luke Clements exercised options granted to him under the Companys Restricted Share Plan. Following the option exercise sufficient shares were sold to cover tax liabilities and remaining shares have been retained. The notification below also includes a sale and purchase of the same number of shares in order for the shares to be held in an ISA.
The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.
-ends-
For further information please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|179937
|EQS News ID:
|1415495
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Genel Energy Plc
|1,55
|-1,27%
