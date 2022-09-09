Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.09.2022 12:30:07

Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
09-Sep-2022 / 11:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

9 September 2022

 

 

Genel Energy plc (the Company)

 

2022 Awards - Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted an award over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 8 September 2022 to Luke Clements as set out below.

 

The PSP award granted to Luke Clements was made in the form of nil-cost options. Following vesting, shares granted under the PSP are subject to the Companys retention policy under which Executive Committee members are required to retain shares for an additional two years.

 

 

Name

No. of shares subject to PSP Award

Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification

Luke Clements

52,448

428,429

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Luke Clements 

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

CFO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options under the Companys Performance Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Nil cost

 

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

52,448

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

8 September 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

-ends-

 

For further information please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick dAncona

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

 

 

 

 
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 187111
EQS News ID: 1439267

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

