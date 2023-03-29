|
29.03.2023 13:30:03
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
29 March 2023
Genel Energy plc (the Company)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
On 29 March 2023, Ümit Tolga Bilgin notified the Company that on 27 March 2023, Bilgin Grup Doalgaz A.. had purchased 16,911 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of £1.092474 per share, and on 28 March 2023 Bilgin Grup Doalgaz A.. had purchased 220,000 Ordinary shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of £1.168145 per share. Ümit Tolga Bilgin is Vice-Chairman of Bilgin Grup Doalgaz A.., and is a Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc.
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|233555
|EQS News ID:
|1595845
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
