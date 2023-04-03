Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
03.04.2023 12:00:04

Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

03-Apr-2023 / 11:00 GMT/BST

 

3 April 2023

Genel Energy plc

 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
 

On 31 March 2023, Ümit Tolga Bilgin notified the Company that on 29 March 2023, Bilgin Grup Doalgaz A.. had purchased 213,488 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of £1.131264 per share. Ümit Tolga Bilgin is Vice-Chairman of Bilgin Grup Doalgaz A.., and is a Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc.

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Bilgin Grup Doalgaz A..

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely associated to Ümit Tolga Bilgin

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

£1.131264 per share

213,488

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

213,488

£241,511.29

 

e)

Date of the transaction

29 March 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Communications

Patrick dAncona 

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 234560
EQS News ID: 1599711

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

