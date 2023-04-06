Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding



06-Apr-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST



6 April 2023 Genel Energy plc (the Company) 2023 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan (PSP) and Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP) on 6 April 2023 to the PDMRs set out below. PSP awards PSP awards granted were made in the form of nil-cost options. Following vesting, shares granted under the PSP are subject to the Companys retention policy under which Executive Committee members are required to retain shares for an additional two years. Name No. of shares subject to PSP Award Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification Paul Weir 652,155 1,134,068 Mike Adams 279,556 726,082 Luke Clements 267,227 547,819 DBP award In addition, Paul Weir deferred a proportion of his CEO 2022 cash bonus into Company shares under the DBP. The DBP award was made in the form of nil-cost options that become exercisable after two years. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date. Name No. of shares subject to Deferred Bonus Share Award Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification Paul Weir 33,368 1,134,068 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Weir 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Companys Performance Share Plan Grant of nil-cost options under the Companys Deferred Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost 652,155 Nil cost 33,368 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 685,523 Nil e) Date of the transaction 6 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Luke Clements 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Companys Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost 267,227 shares d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 267,227 Nil e) Date of the transaction 6 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Adams 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Technical Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Companys Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost 279,556 shares d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 279,556 Nil e) Date of the transaction 6 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -ends- For further information please contact: Genel Energy Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications +44 20 7659 5100 Vigo Consulting Patrick dAncona +44 20 7390 0230 Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

