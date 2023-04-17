Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.04.2023 16:03:51

Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

17-Apr-2023 / 15:03 GMT/BST

17 April 2023

 

 

Genel Energy plc (the Company)

 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
 

On 14 April 2023 and 17 April 2023, Michael Adams and Paul Weir respectively exercised options granted to them under the Companys share schemes. Following the option exercises sufficient shares were sold to cover tax liabilities and remaining shares have been retained.

 

The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Paul Weir

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction
  1. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 22 June 2020 under the restricted share plan
  2. Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance liabilities arising as a result of the option exercise

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Price

Volume
  1. Nil

49,275
  1. £31,854.36

24,470

 

d)

Aggregated information

(i) Aggregated volume

     Price

 

(ii) Aggregated volume

     Price

 

 

 

49,275

Nil

 

24,470

£31,854.36

e)

Date of the transaction

17 April 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Michael Adams

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Technical Director 

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction
  1. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 4 April 2022 under the performance share plan
  2. Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance liabilities arising as a result of the option exercise

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Price

Volume
  1. Nil

7,659
  1. £4,831.51

3,810

 

d)

Aggregated information

(i) Aggregated volume

     Price

 

(ii) Aggregated volume

     Price

 

 

 

7,659

Nil

 

3,810

£4,831.51

e)

Date of the transaction

14 April 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

 

-ends-

 

 

For further information please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick dAncona

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 237432
EQS News ID: 1609423

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1609423&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Nachrichten