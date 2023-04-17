|
17.04.2023 16:03:51
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
17 April 2023
Genel Energy plc (the Company)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
On 14 April 2023 and 17 April 2023, Michael Adams and Paul Weir respectively exercised options granted to them under the Companys share schemes. Following the option exercises sufficient shares were sold to cover tax liabilities and remaining shares have been retained.
The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|237432
|EQS News ID:
|1609423
|
