Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding



17-Apr-2023 / 15:03 GMT/BST



17 April 2023 Genel Energy plc (the Company) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

On 14 April 2023 and 17 April 2023, Michael Adams and Paul Weir respectively exercised options granted to them under the Companys share schemes. Following the option exercises sufficient shares were sold to cover tax liabilities and remaining shares have been retained. The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Weir 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil cost options granted on 22 June 2020 under the restricted share plan Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance liabilities arising as a result of the option exercise c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price Volume Nil 49,275 £31,854.36 24,470 d) Aggregated information



(i) Aggregated volume Price (ii) Aggregated volume Price 49,275 Nil 24,470 £31,854.36 e) Date of the transaction 17 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Adams 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Technical Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil cost options granted on 4 April 2022 under the performance share plan Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national insurance liabilities arising as a result of the option exercise c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price Volume Nil 7,659 £4,831.51 3,810 d) Aggregated information



(i) Aggregated volume Price (ii) Aggregated volume Price 7,659 Nil 3,810 £4,831.51 e) Date of the transaction 14 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange -ends- For further information please contact: Genel Energy Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications +44 20 7659 5100 Vigo Consulting Patrick dAncona +44 20 7830 9700 Notes to editors: Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

