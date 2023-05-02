|
02.05.2023 15:30:03
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
2 May 2023
Genel Energy plc
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
On 2 May 2023, Ümit Tolga Bilgin notified the Company that on 27 April 2023, Bilgin Grup Doalgaz A.. purchased 300,000 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of £1.0867 per share, and on 28 April 2023 Bilgin Grup Doalgaz A.. purchased 100,000 Ordinary shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of £1.0950 per share. Ümit Tolga Bilgin is Vice-Chairman of Bilgin Grup Doalgaz A.., and is a Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc.
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|240841
|EQS News ID:
|1622327
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
24.04.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Notice of dividend currency exchange rate (EQS Group)
|
24.04.23
|Genel Energy PLC : Notice of dividend currency exchange rate (Investegate)
|
17.04.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
17.04.23
|Genel Energy PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
06.04.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
06.04.23
|Genel Energy PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
03.04.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Genel Energy Plc
|1,22
|-0,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX schließt leicht im Minus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte etwas schwächer, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt stärker zeigte. An der Wall Street halten sich die Anleger im Mittwochshandel zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost waren am Mittwoch zum Teil wegen Feiertagen sowie einer Handelspause geschlossen.