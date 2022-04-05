|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings
05-Apr-2022 / 16:56 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
5 April 2022
Genel Energy plc (the 'Company')
2022 Awards - Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')
Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') and Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP') on 4 April 2022 to the PDMRs set out below.
PSP awards
PSP awards granted to PDMRs in the UK were made in the form of nil-cost options. PSP awards granted to PDMRs in Turkey were made in the form of a nil-cost conditional share awards.
Following vesting, shares granted under the PSP are subject to the Company's retention policy under which Executive Committee members are required to retain shares for an additional two years.
|
Name
|
No. of shares subject to PSP Award
|
Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification
|
Bill Higgs
|
476,274
|
2,448,374
|
Luke Clements
|
100,729
|
469,060
|
Michael Adams
|
207,819
|
843,994
|
Sefa Sadik Aytekin
|
123,080
|
123,080
|
Paul Weir
|
179,726
|
693,746
DBP award
In addition, Bill Higgs elected to defer a proportion of his annual 2021 cash bonus into Company shares under the DBP. The DBP award was made in the form of nil-cost options that become exercisable after two years. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date.
|
Name
|
No. of shares subject to Deferred Bonus Share Award
|
Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification
|
Bill Higgs
|
58,748
|
2,448,374
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Bill Higgs
|
2
|
Reason for Notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
CEO
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Genel Energy plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
JE00B55Q3P39
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
- Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan
- Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volumes(s)
|
- Nil cost
476,274
- Nil cost
58,748
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
535,022
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
4 April 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Luke Clements
|
2
|
Reason for Notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Interim CFO
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Genel Energy plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
JE00B55Q3P39
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volumes(s)
|
Nil cost
100,729
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
100,729
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
4 April 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Michael Adams
|
2
|
Reason for Notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Technical Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Genel Energy plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
JE00B55Q3P39
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volumes(s)
|
Nil cost
207,819 shares
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
207,819
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
4 April 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sefa Sadik Aytekin
|
2
|
Reason for Notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Head of Government & Public Affairs
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Genel Energy plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
JE00B55Q3P39
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of a nil-cost conditional share award under the Company's performance share plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volumes(s)
|
Nil cost
123,080 shares
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
123,080
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
4 April 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Paul Weir
|
2
|
Reason for Notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Operating Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Genel Energy plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
JE00B55Q3P39
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volumes(s)
|
Nil cost
179,726 shares
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
179,726
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
4 April 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
-ends-
For further information please contact:
|
Genel Energy
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications
|
+44 20 7659 5100
|
|
|
Vigo Consulting
Patrick d'Ancona
|
+44 20 7830 9700
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.