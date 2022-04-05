05.04.2022 17:56:55

Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

05-Apr-2022 / 16:56 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

5 April 2022

 

 

Genel Energy plc (the 'Company')

 

2022 Awards - Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

 

 

Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') and Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP') on 4 April 2022 to the PDMRs set out below.

 

PSP awards

PSP awards granted to PDMRs in the UK were made in the form of nil-cost options. PSP awards granted to PDMRs in Turkey were made in the form of a nil-cost conditional share awards.

 

Following vesting, shares granted under the PSP are subject to the Company's retention policy under which Executive Committee members are required to retain shares for an additional two years.

 

 

Name

No. of shares subject to PSP Award

Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification

Bill Higgs

476,274

2,448,374

Luke Clements

100,729

469,060

Michael Adams

207,819

843,994

Sefa Sadik Aytekin

123,080

123,080

Paul Weir

179,726

693,746

 

 

DBP award

In addition, Bill Higgs elected to defer a proportion of his annual 2021 cash bonus into Company shares under the DBP. The DBP award was made in the form of nil-cost options that become exercisable after two years. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date.

 

 

Name

No. of shares subject to Deferred Bonus Share Award

Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification

Bill Higgs

58,748

2,448,374

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Bill Higgs

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction
  1. Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan
  2. Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan

 

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)
  1. Nil cost

476,274

  1. Nil cost

58,748

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

535,022

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Luke Clements 

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Interim CFO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Nil cost

100,729

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

100,729

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Michael Adams

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Technical Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Nil cost

207,819 shares

 

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

207,819

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Sefa Sadik Aytekin

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Head of Government & Public Affairs

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of a nil-cost conditional share award under the Company's performance share plan

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Nil cost

123,080 shares

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

123,080

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Paul Weir

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Nil cost

179,726 shares

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

179,726

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

-ends-

 

For further information please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick d'Ancona

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

 

 

 
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 153845
EQS News ID: 1321083

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1321083&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

