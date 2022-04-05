Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings



05-Apr-2022 / 16:56 GMT/BST

5 April 2022 Genel Energy plc (the 'Company') 2022 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') and Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP') on 4 April 2022 to the PDMRs set out below. PSP awards PSP awards granted to PDMRs in the UK were made in the form of nil-cost options. PSP awards granted to PDMRs in Turkey were made in the form of a nil-cost conditional share awards. Following vesting, shares granted under the PSP are subject to the Company's retention policy under which Executive Committee members are required to retain shares for an additional two years. Name No. of shares subject to PSP Award Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification Bill Higgs 476,274 2,448,374 Luke Clements 100,729 469,060 Michael Adams 207,819 843,994 Sefa Sadik Aytekin 123,080 123,080 Paul Weir 179,726 693,746 DBP award In addition, Bill Higgs elected to defer a proportion of his annual 2021 cash bonus into Company shares under the DBP. The DBP award was made in the form of nil-cost options that become exercisable after two years. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date. Name No. of shares subject to Deferred Bonus Share Award Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification Bill Higgs 58,748 2,448,374 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bill Higgs 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost 476,274 Nil cost 58,748 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 535,022 Nil e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Luke Clements 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Interim CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost 100,729 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 100,729 Nil e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Adams 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Technical Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost 207,819 shares d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 207,819 Nil e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sefa Sadik Aytekin 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Head of Government & Public Affairs b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a nil-cost conditional share award under the Company's performance share plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost 123,080 shares d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 123,080 Nil e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Weir 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Nil cost 179,726 shares d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 179,726 Nil e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -ends- For further information please contact: Genel Energy Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications +44 20 7659 5100 Vigo Consulting Patrick d'Ancona +44 20 7830 9700 Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

