01.03.2023 08:00:34

Genel Energy PLC: Morocco Petroleum Agreement signed

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Morocco Petroleum Agreement signed

01-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

1 March 2023

 

Genel Energy plc

 

Morocco Petroleum Agreement signed

 

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that a Petroleum Agreement and Association Contract has now been signed with the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) regarding the Lagzira block (75% working interest and operator).

 

The Agreement is for a full eight-year exploration term (in three exploration periods), with attractive fiscal terms.

 

The Lagzira block (formerly Sidi Moussa) is a large offshore licence, in water depths of 200-1,200 metres, with a proven petroleum system following Genels 2014 SM-1 well, which recovered oil from the Upper Jurassic reservoirs.

 

New multi-azimuth broadband 3D seismic acquired in 2018 by Genel resulted in a significant uplift and improvement in subsurface imaging, and prospects have been high-graded, with follow on potential in the wider area. The data has highlighted new plays and provided an enhanced understanding of the SM-1 well result.

 

In total, 18 prospects and leads have been identified, with over 2.5 Bboe mean recoverable prospective resource potential and individual prospects estimated at 100-700 MMbbls each.

 

Genel has launched a process to find a partner to take a material equity position and jointly pursue the exploration programme in the block, with the opportunity to drill and test one of the high-graded prospects.

 

Genel is hosting a webinar on the Lagzira opportunity on 2 March 2023 at 1400 GMT. To register, click here.

 

-ends-

 

For information on the farm-out process, please contact:

 

PVE Consulting

Peter Elliott

+44 7971 073 198

 

 

For other information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick dAncona 

+44 20 7390 0230

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 226473
EQS News ID: 1571159

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1571159&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Nachrichten