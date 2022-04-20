20 April 2022

Genel Energy plc

Notice of dividend currency exchange rate

At the Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2022, shareholders in Genel Energy plc ('the Company') are being asked to approve a dividend distribution of 12 US cents per ordinary share, to be converted into pounds sterling at the spot rate prevailing on 19 April 2022, in relation to the year ending 31 December 2021.

The Company announces that the Bloomberg spot rate used to convert US dollars into pound sterling at 18.30 London time on 19 April 2022 was $1:£0.7688, and hence it is proposed a dividend of 9.226 pence per share be paid on 18 May 2022.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications +44 20 7659 5100 Vigo Consulting Patrick d'Ancona +44 20 7830 9700

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.