20 September 2022

Genel Energy plc

Notice of dividend currency exchange rate

Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announced in its half-year results on 2 August 2022 an interim dividend distribution of 6¢ per share, converted into pounds sterling at the spot rate prevailing on 16 September 2022 and paid to the shareholders on the register at the close of business on that date (the record date), in relation to the year ending 31 December 2022.

The interim dividend will be paid on 14 October 2022.

The Company announces that the Bloomberg spot rate used to convert US dollars into pound sterling at 18:30 London time on 16 September 2022 was $1:£0.8773, and hence an interim dividend of 5.2638p per share will be paid on 14 October 2022.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications +44 20 7659 5100 Vigo Consulting Patrick dAncona +44 20 7830 9700

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com