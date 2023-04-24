24 April 2023

Genel Energy plc

Notice of dividend currency exchange rate

At the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2023, shareholders in Genel Energy plc (the Company) are being asked to approve a dividend distribution of 12 US cents per ordinary share, to be converted into pounds sterling at the spot rate prevailing on 21 April 2023, in relation to the year ending 31 December 2022.

The Company announces that the Bloomberg spot rate used to convert US dollars into pounds sterling at 18:30 London time on 21 April 2023 was $1:£0.8049, and hence it is proposed a dividend of 9.6588 pence per share be paid on 19 May 2023.

Notes to editors:

