24.04.2023 13:00:06
Genel Energy PLC: Notice of dividend currency exchange rate
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
24 April 2023
Genel Energy plc
Notice of dividend currency exchange rate
At the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2023, shareholders in Genel Energy plc (the Company) are being asked to approve a dividend distribution of 12 US cents per ordinary share, to be converted into pounds sterling at the spot rate prevailing on 21 April 2023, in relation to the year ending 31 December 2022.
The Company announces that the Bloomberg spot rate used to convert US dollars into pounds sterling at 18:30 London time on 21 April 2023 was $1:£0.8049, and hence it is proposed a dividend of 9.6588 pence per share be paid on 19 May 2023.
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
