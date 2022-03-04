4 March 2022

Genel Energy plc

Notice of Results

Genel Energy plc ('Genel') will announce its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2021 on 15 March 2022.

There will be a presentation for analysts and investors on 15 March at 0900 GMT, with an associated webcast available on the Company's website, www.genelenergy.com.

In addition, Genel will host a live presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on 17 March 2022 at 1000 GMT. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 0900 GMT the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Genel Energy Plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/genel-energy-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Genel on the platform will automatically be invited.

Genel Energy Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications +44 20 7659 5100 Vigo Consulting Patrick d'Ancona +44 20 7390 0230

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.