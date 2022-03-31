|
31.03.2022 08:30:06
Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
31 March 2022
Genel Energy plc
Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announces that it has today posted its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 ('Annual Report') to shareholders together with the Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and forms of proxy. The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday 12 May 2022.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the Company's Annual Report, the Notice of AGM, and proxy forms have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com.
-ends-
For further information please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.
|
