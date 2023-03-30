|
30.03.2023 11:00:08
Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
30 March 2023
Genel Energy plc
Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
Genel Energy plc (the Company) announces that it has today posted its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 (Annual Report) to shareholders together with the Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and forms of proxy. The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday, 11 May 2023.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the Company's Annual Report, the Notice of AGM, and proxy forms have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com.
-ends-
For further information please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|233839
|EQS News ID:
|1597041
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
