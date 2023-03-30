30 March 2023

Genel Energy plc

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Genel Energy plc (the Company) announces that it has today posted its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 (Annual Report) to shareholders together with the Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and forms of proxy. The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday, 11 May 2023.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the Company's Annual Report, the Notice of AGM, and proxy forms have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com.

