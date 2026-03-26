Genel Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBXU / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39
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26.03.2026 11:00:14
Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
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Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
26 March 2026
Genel Energy plc
Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
Genel Energy plc (‘the Company’) announces that it has today posted its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 (‘Annual Report’) to shareholders together with the Notice of the 2026 Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) and forms of proxy. The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday, 7 May 2026.
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, copies of the Company's Annual Report, the Notice of AGM, and proxy forms have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com.
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For further information please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|422162
|EQS News ID:
|2298000
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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