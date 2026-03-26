Genel Energy Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JBXU / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39

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26.03.2026 11:00:14

Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

26-March-2026 / 10:00 GMT/BST

26 March 2026

  

Genel Energy plc

  

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

 

Genel Energy plc (‘the Company’) announces that it has today posted its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 (‘Annual Report’) to shareholders together with the Notice of the 2026 Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) and forms of proxy. The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday, 7 May 2026.

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, copies of the Company's Annual Report, the Notice of AGM, and proxy forms have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

The Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com.

 

-ends-

 

For further information please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Luke Clements

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Communications

Patrick d’Ancona

+44 20 7390 0230

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 422162
EQS News ID: 2298000

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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