Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

11-March-2022 / 07:09 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

11 March 2022

 

Genel Energy plc

 

Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

 

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that all payments have now been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') relating to oil sales during November 2021.

 

Genel's share of those payments is as follows:

 

(all figures $ million)

Payment

Tawke

16.9

Tawke override

10.4

Taq Taq

2.0

Sarta

2.4

Receivable recovery

6.2

Total

37.9

 

Following the receipt of the receivable recovery payment, Genel is now owed $111 million from the KRG for oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020 and the suspended override from March to December 2020.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick d'Ancona 

+44 20 7390 0230

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

 
