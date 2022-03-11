|
11.03.2022 08:09:17
Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
11 March 2022
Genel Energy plc
Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that all payments have now been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') relating to oil sales during November 2021.
Genel's share of those payments is as follows:
Following the receipt of the receivable recovery payment, Genel is now owed $111 million from the KRG for oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020 and the suspended override from March to December 2020.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|148359
|EQS News ID:
|1300083
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
11.03.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales (EQS Group)
|
04.03.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Notice of Results (EQS Group)
|
04.03.22
|Genel Energy PLC : Notice of Results (Investegate)
|
21.02.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Update on year-end 2021 oil reserves (EQS Group)
|
10.02.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Update on Tawke PSC (EQS Group)
|
10.02.22
|Genel Energy PLC : Update on Tawke PSC (Investegate)
|
31.01.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales (EQS Group)
|
18.01.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Genel Energy Plc
|1,84
|0,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Wochenende -- Wall Street fällt schlussendlich zurück -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag klar im Plus. Die US-Börsen mussten Verluste hinnehmen. An den wichtigsten Börsen in Asien waren vor dem Wochenende gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.