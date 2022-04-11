|
11.04.2022 09:00:51
Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
11 April 2022
Genel Energy plc
Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that all payments have now been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') relating to oil sales during December 2021.
Genel's share of those payments is as follows:
Following the receipt of the receivable recovery payment, Genel is now owed $97 million from the KRG for oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020 and the suspended override from March to December 2020. The reduction from the figure stated on 11 March 2022 is due to the offsetting of payables due to the KRG, as noted in our 2021 full-year results.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|154656
|EQS News ID:
|1324549
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
09:00
|Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales (EQS Group)
|
05.04.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings (EQS Group)
|
05.04.22
|Genel Energy PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholdings (Investegate)
|
31.03.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Report on payments to governments (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|Genel Energy PLC : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM (Investegate)
|
31.03.22
|Genel Energy PLC : Report on payments to governments (Investegate)
|
15.03.22
|Genel Energy PLC : Full-Year Results (Investegate)