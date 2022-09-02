Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.09.2022 08:00:18

Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

02-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2 September 2022

 

Genel Energy plc

 

Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

 

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or the Company) announces that all payments have now been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) relating to oil sales during May 2022.

 

Genels share of those payments is as follows:

 

(all figures $ million)

Payment

Tawke

23.1

Tawke override

14.4

Taq Taq

2.6

Sarta

4.0

Receivable recovery

12.2

Total

56.3

 

Following the receipt of the receivable recovery payment, Genel is now owed $46 million from the KRG for oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020 and the suspended override from April to December 2020.

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick dAncona 

+44 20 7390 0230

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.


ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 185473
EQS News ID: 1433827

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1433827&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

