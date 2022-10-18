|
18.10.2022 08:00:14
Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
18 October 2022
Genel Energy plc
Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or the Company) announces that all payments have now been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) relating to oil sales during June 2022.
Genels share of those payments is as follows:
Genel was owed $120 million, excluding interest, for deferred receivables from the KRG for oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020, and has now received $117 million. In addition, the override was suspended from March to December 2020, which would have earned Genel $38 million.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|195030
|EQS News ID:
|1465489
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales (EQS Group)
|
03.10.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
03.10.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of CEO (EQS Group)
|
20.09.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Notice of dividend currency exchange rate (EQS Group)
|
20.09.22
|Genel Energy PLC : Notice of dividend currency exchange rate (Investegate)
|
09.09.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
09.09.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
09.09.22
|Genel Energy PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
Analysen zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Genel Energy Plc
|1,41
|-2,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX knüpft an positive Vortagesentwicklung an -- DAX legt ebenfalls zu -- Mehrheitlich Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich ernuet mit Gewinnen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag ebenfalls nach oben. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel höher.