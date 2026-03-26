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26.03.2026 11:00:09

Genel Energy PLC: Report on payments to governments for the year 2025

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Report on payments to governments for the year 2025

26-March-2026 / 10:00 GMT/BST

 

26 March 2026

  

Genel Energy plc

 

Report on payments to governments for the year 2025

Introduction and basis for preparation

This report sets out details of the payments made to governments by Genel Energy plc and its subsidiary undertakings (‘Genel’) for the year ended 31 December 2025 as required under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the ‘DTRs’) and in accordance with our interpretation of the Industry Guidance issued for the UK’s Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014, as amended in December 2015 (‘the Regulations’). The DTRs require companies in the UK and operating in the extractives sector to publicly disclose payments made to governments in the countries where they undertake exploration, prospection, development and extraction of oil and Natural Gas deposits or other materials.

This report is available to download at www.genelenergy.com

 

Licence fees

 

These are fees and other sums paid as required by the licence agreements in relation to exploration rental, social development, training and technology transfer.

 

Materiality threshold

Total payments below £86,000 made to a government are excluded from this report as permitted under the Regulations.

 

 

payments to governments – 2025

 

Country/Licence

Somaliland

SL10B/13

Total

Morocco

LAGZIRA

Total

 

 

 

Licence rental ($’000)

90

-

Licence training ($’000)

50

133

Social development payments ($’000)

50

-

Total ($’000)

190

133

 

 

-ends-

 

Enquiries:

 

Genel Energy

Luke Clements, CFO

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Communications

Patrick d’Ancona

+44 20 7390 0230

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 422268
EQS News ID: 2298352

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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