Genel Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBXU / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39
|
26.03.2026 11:00:09
Genel Energy PLC: Report on payments to governments for the year 2025
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
26 March 2026
Genel Energy plc
Report on payments to governments for the year 2025
Introduction and basis for preparation
This report sets out details of the payments made to governments by Genel Energy plc and its subsidiary undertakings (‘Genel’) for the year ended 31 December 2025 as required under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the ‘DTRs’) and in accordance with our interpretation of the Industry Guidance issued for the UK’s Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014, as amended in December 2015 (‘the Regulations’). The DTRs require companies in the UK and operating in the extractives sector to publicly disclose payments made to governments in the countries where they undertake exploration, prospection, development and extraction of oil and Natural Gas deposits or other materials.
This report is available to download at www.genelenergy.com
Licence fees
These are fees and other sums paid as required by the licence agreements in relation to exploration rental, social development, training and technology transfer.
Materiality threshold
Total payments below £86,000 made to a government are excluded from this report as permitted under the Regulations.
payments to governments – 2025
-ends-
Enquiries:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|422268
|EQS News ID:
|2298352
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plc
|
26.03.26
|Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
|
26.03.26
|Genel Energy PLC: Report on payments to governments for the year 2025 (EQS Group)
|
13.03.26
|Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change (EQS Group)
|
27.01.26
|Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update (EQS Group)
|
22.01.26
|Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Chair (EQS Group)
|
01.12.25
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
12.11.25
|Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update (EQS Group)
|
03.11.25
|Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change (EQS Group)