Genel Energy Aktie

Genel Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JBXU / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.09.2026 16:12:33

Genel Energy PLC: Response to Rule 2.8 announcement from DNO ASA

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Response to Rule 2.8 announcement from DNO ASA

04-Sep-2026 / 15:12 GMT/BST

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

For immediate release

4 September 2026

 

 Genel Energy plc

Response to Rule 2.8 announcement from DNO ASA


The Board of Genel Energy plc (“Genel” or the “Company”) notes the announcement made earlier today by DNO ASA (“DNO”) confirming that it does not intend to make an offer for Genel.

On 7 August 2026, Genel confirmed that it had received an unsolicited proposal from DNO regarding a possible offer to acquire the entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital of Genel at a price of 69 pence in cash per Genel share (the "Possible Offer") and that the Board of Genel, having carefully evaluated the Possible Offer with its advisers, had unanimously rejected it.

The Board of Genel remains firmly of the view that the Possible Offer fundamentally undervalued Genel, its asset base, financial position and prospects, and that it provided no basis for engagement with DNO.

The Board of Genel believes that the Company continues to represent a compelling investment proposition, and remains confident in the Company’s strategy and prospects for long-term value creation for shareholders, underpinned by:

  • a strong balance sheet (last reported cash of $240 million as at 31 July 2026);
  • its 25% working interest in the Tawke licence, a large-scale, low-cost and highly cash-generative producing asset;
  • the disciplined deployment of excess capital to diversify and strengthen the Company’s future cash generation, with a number of potential opportunities continuing to be under review;
  • further de-risking the Company’s existing organic portfolio; and
  • a return to exports in Kurdistan, which has the potential to more than double the revenue generation from Tawke, as detailed in Genel’s results announcement on 4 August 2026.

 

Enquiries:

 

Genel Energy plc

 

+44 20 7659 5100

Paul Weir

Luke Clements

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: RSP - DNO ASA
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 442269
EQS News ID: 2394424

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Genel Energy Plc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Genel Energy Plc 0,64 -12,81% Genel Energy Plc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:07 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
05:24 KW 36: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.09.26 NVIDIA-Investments im Check: Diese Aktien hielt der KI-Gigant in Q2
04.09.26 KW 36: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.09.26 Commerzbank setzt auf diese US-Aktien: Das waren die Investments im zweiten Quartal 2026

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht mit kräftigen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel etwas fester - 26.000-Punkte-Marke hält -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex legte leicht zu. Die US-Börsen notierten mit roten Vorzeichen. Am Freitag ging es an den Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen