Genel Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBXU / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39
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04.09.2026 16:12:33
Genel Energy PLC: Response to Rule 2.8 announcement from DNO ASA
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Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION
On 7 August 2026, Genel confirmed that it had received an unsolicited proposal from DNO regarding a possible offer to acquire the entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital of Genel at a price of 69 pence in cash per Genel share (the "Possible Offer") and that the Board of Genel, having carefully evaluated the Possible Offer with its advisers, had unanimously rejected it.
The Board of Genel remains firmly of the view that the Possible Offer fundamentally undervalued Genel, its asset base, financial position and prospects, and that it provided no basis for engagement with DNO.
The Board of Genel believes that the Company continues to represent a compelling investment proposition, and remains confident in the Company’s strategy and prospects for long-term value creation for shareholders, underpinned by:
Enquiries:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|RSP - DNO ASA
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|442269
|EQS News ID:
|2394424
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
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