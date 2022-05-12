|
Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM
12 May 2022
Genel Energy plc
Results of Annual General Meeting 12 May 2022
The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 12 May 2022 and the results of the votes by shareholders are set out below. The number of ordinary shares of £0.10p each in the Company in issue at the date of the meeting was 278,436,192 and each share attracted one vote.
Resolution 12 to re-elect Nazli K. Williams was withdrawn prior to the meeting.
The results were as follows:
Bill Higgs, Tim Bushell, and Hassan Gozal did not receive the required 50% majority of votes in favour of election and accordingly have not been reappointed as Directors. The market will be updated in due course once the Board has considered the implications of the vote.
The Board of Directors notes that, although resolutions 4 and 16 were passed with the requisite majority, c.77% and c.70% of votes were cast against respectively. The Board will take note of the voting and engage with shareholders.
Following the approval of resolution 2, Genel confirms the payment of a final dividend of 12¢ per share in relation to the 2021 financial year. The final dividend payment timetable is below:
The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 16 and 17) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.
