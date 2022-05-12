Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM

12 May 2022

Genel Energy plc

Results of Annual General Meeting 12 May 2022

The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 12 May 2022 and the results of the votes by shareholders are set out below. The number of ordinary shares of £0.10p each in the Company in issue at the date of the meeting was 278,436,192 and each share attracted one vote.

Resolution 12 to re-elect Nazli K. Williams was withdrawn prior to the meeting.

The results were as follows:

Resolutions For % Against % Withheld Total lodged To receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 211,120,476 100.00% 0 0.00% 303,433 211,120,476 To declare a final distribution of 12 US cents per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 December 2021 211,423,909 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 211,423,909 To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2021 211,269,755 99.94% 133,909 0.06% 20,245 211,403,664 To re-elect Mr David McManus as a Non Executive Director 163,024,465 77.11% 48,380,112 22.89% 19,332 211,404,577 To re-elect Dr Bill Higgs as an Executive Director 95,126,814 45.00% 116,277,763 55.00% 19,332 211,404,577 To re-elect Sir Michael Fallon as a Non Executive Director 189,786,334 89.77% 21,632,686 10.23% 4,889 211,419,020 To re-elect Mr Ümit Tolga Bilgin as a Non-Executive Director 190,039,331 89.89% 21,365,246 10.11% 19,332 211,404,577 To re-elect Mr Tim Bushall as a Non-Executive Director 94,806,286 44.85% 116,598,291 55.15% 19,332 211,404,577 To elect Ms Canan Ediboglu as Non-Executive Director 210,883,422 99.75% 535,598 0.25% 4,889 211,419,020 To re-elect Mr Hassan Gozal as a Non-Executive Director 93,200,935 44.09% 118,202,642 55.91% 20,332 211,403,577 To elect Mr Yetik K. Mert as a Non-Executive Director 211,331,600 99.97% 71,977 0.03% 20,332 211,403,577 To appoint BDO LLP as the Companys auditor 211,402,641 99.99% 16,943 0.01% 4,325 211,419,584 To authorise the Directors to set the Auditors fees 211,403,995 100.00% 2,000 0.00% 17,914 211,405,995 To give the Company limited authority to make political donations and expenditure 157,859,513 99.91% 144,513 0.09% 53,419,883 158,004,026 To authorise the Company to purchase its Ordinary Shares 148,624,792 70.31% 62,768,302 29.69% 30,815 211,393,094 To permit the Company to hold general meetings, other than an AGM, on not less than 14 clear days notice 211,283,982 99.94% 136,602 0.06% 3,325 211,420,584

Bill Higgs, Tim Bushell, and Hassan Gozal did not receive the required 50% majority of votes in favour of election and accordingly have not been reappointed as Directors. The market will be updated in due course once the Board has considered the implications of the vote.

The Board of Directors notes that, although resolutions 4 and 16 were passed with the requisite majority, c.77% and c.70% of votes were cast against respectively. The Board will take note of the voting and engage with shareholders.

Following the approval of resolution 2, Genel confirms the payment of a final dividend of 12¢ per share in relation to the 2021 financial year. The final dividend payment timetable is below:

Ex-dividend date: 14 April 2022

Record Date: 19 April 2022

Payment Date: 18 May 2022

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 16 and 17) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.