|
11.05.2023 13:30:05
Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
11 May 2023
Genel Energy plc
Results of Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 11 May 2023 and the results of the votes by shareholders are set out below. The number of ordinary shares of £0.10p each in the Company in issue at the date of the meeting was 279,402,863 and each share attracted one vote.
The results were as follows:
Following the approval of resolution 2, Genel confirms the payment of a final dividend of 12¢ per share in relation to the 2022 financial year. The final dividend payment timetable is below:
The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 13 and 14) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|243134
|EQS News ID:
|1630875
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM REPLACEMENT (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update (EQS Group)
|
02.05.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
24.04.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Notice of dividend currency exchange rate (EQS Group)
|
24.04.23
|Genel Energy PLC : Notice of dividend currency exchange rate (Investegate)
|
17.04.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
17.04.23
|Genel Energy PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)