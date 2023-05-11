Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM REPLACEMENT

Correction to the announcement made at 12.30 on 11 May 2023. The title to resolutions 5 (election of Paul Weir) and 6 (re-election of Sir Michael Fallon) had been transposed. The full corrected announcement is as per below. All other information was correct.

11 May 2023

Genel Energy plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 11 May 2023 and the results of the votes by shareholders are set out below. The number of ordinary shares of £0.10p each in the Company in issue at the date of the meeting was 279,402,863 and each share attracted one vote.

The results were as follows:

Resolutions For % Against % Withheld Total lodged To receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 180,244,330 100.00% 223 0.00% 424,770 180,244,553 To declare a final distribution of 12 US cents per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 180,660,660 100.00% 223 0.00% 8,440 180,660,883 To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2022 179,458,267 99.34% 1,190,901 0.66% 20,155 180,649,168 To re-elect Mr David McManus as a Non Executive Director 176,644,849 97.78% 4,002,689 2.22% 21,785 180,647,538 To elect Mr Paul Weir as an Executive Director 180,542,495 99.94% 115,043 0.06% 11,785 180,657,538 To re-elect Sir Michael Fallon as a Non-Executive Director 156,315,486 98.04% 3,127,469 1.96% 21,226,368 159,442,955 To re-elect Mr Ümit Tolga Bilgin as a Non-Executive Director 150,256,525 86.38% 23,687,286 13.62% 6,725,512 173,943,811 To elect Ms Canan Ediboglu as Non-Executive Director 177,420,793 98.24% 3,184,454 1.76% 64,076 180,605,247 To elect Mr Yetik K. Mert as a Non-Executive Director 176,390,155 97.65% 4,252,383 2.35% 26,785 180,642,538 To appoint BDO LLP as the Companys auditor 180,655,610 100.00% 3,405 0.00% 10,308 180,659,015 To authorise the Directors to set the Auditors fees 180,654,829 100.00% 4,186 0.00% 10,308 180,659,015 To give the Company limited authority to make political donations and expenditure 159,354,002 88.21% 21,302,805 11.79% 12,516 180,656,807 To authorise the Company to purchase its Ordinary Shares 159,431,295 88.25% 21,219,237 11.75% 18,791 180,650,532 To permit the Company to hold general meetings, other than an AGM, on not less than 14 clear days notice 179,824,271 99.54% 836,437 0.46% 8,615 180,660,708

Following the approval of resolution 2, Genel confirms the payment of a final dividend of 12¢ per share in relation to the 2022 financial year. The final dividend payment timetable is below:

Ex-dividend date: 20 April 2023

Record Date: 21 April 2023

Payment Date: 19 May 2023

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 13 and 14) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com