11.05.2023 16:09:09

Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM REPLACEMENT

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM REPLACEMENT

11-May-2023 / 15:09 GMT/BST

 

 

Correction to the announcement made at 12.30 on 11 May 2023. The title to resolutions 5 (election of Paul Weir) and 6 (re-election of Sir Michael Fallon) had been transposed. The full corrected announcement is as per below. All other information was correct.

 

11 May 2023

  

Genel Energy plc

  

Results of Annual General Meeting

 

The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 11 May 2023 and the results of the votes by shareholders are set out below. The number of ordinary shares of £0.10p each in the Company in issue at the date of the meeting was 279,402,863 and each share attracted one vote.

 

The results were as follows:

 

Resolutions

For

%

Against

%

Withheld

Total lodged
  1. To receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022

180,244,330

100.00%

223

0.00%

424,770

180,244,553
  1. To declare a final distribution of 12 US cents per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 December 2022

180,660,660

100.00%

223

0.00%

8,440

180,660,883
  1. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2022

179,458,267

99.34%

1,190,901

0.66%

20,155

180,649,168
  1. To re-elect Mr David McManus as a NonExecutive Director

176,644,849

97.78%

4,002,689

2.22%

21,785

180,647,538
  1. To elect Mr Paul Weir as an Executive Director

180,542,495

99.94%

115,043

0.06%

11,785

180,657,538
  1. To re-elect Sir Michael Fallon as a Non-Executive Director

156,315,486

98.04%

3,127,469

1.96%

21,226,368

159,442,955
  1. To re-elect Mr Ümit Tolga Bilgin as a Non-Executive Director

150,256,525

86.38%

23,687,286

13.62%

6,725,512

173,943,811
  1. To elect Ms Canan Ediboglu as Non-Executive Director

177,420,793

98.24%

3,184,454

1.76%

64,076

180,605,247
  1. To elect Mr Yetik K. Mert as a Non-Executive Director

176,390,155

97.65%

4,252,383

2.35%

26,785

180,642,538
  1. To appoint BDO LLP as the Companys auditor

 

180,655,610

100.00%

3,405

0.00%

10,308

180,659,015
  1. To authorise the Directors to set the Auditors fees

180,654,829

100.00%

4,186

0.00%

10,308

180,659,015
  1. To give the Company limited authority to make political donations and expenditure

159,354,002

88.21%

21,302,805

11.79%

12,516

180,656,807
  1. To authorise the Company to purchase its Ordinary Shares

159,431,295

88.25%

21,219,237

11.75%

18,791

180,650,532
  1. To permit the Company to hold general meetings, other than an AGM, on not less than 14 clear days notice

179,824,271

99.54%

836,437

0.46%

8,615

180,660,708

 

Following the approval of resolution 2, Genel confirms the payment of a final dividend of 12¢ per share in relation to the 2022 financial year. The final dividend payment timetable is below:

 

  • Ex-dividend date: 20 April 2023
  • Record Date: 21 April 2023
  • Payment Date: 19 May 2023

 

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 13 and 14) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick dAncona 

+44 20 7390 0230

 

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


