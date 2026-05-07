Genel Energy Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JBXU / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39

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07.05.2026 14:02:46

Genel Energy PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting 7 May 2026

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting 7 May 2026

07-May-2026 / 13:02 GMT/BST

7 May 2026

 

  

Genel Energy plc

  

Results of Annual General Meeting 7 May 2026

 

The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 7 May 2026 and the results of the votes by shareholders are set out below. All resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

 

The number of ordinary shares of £0.10p each in the Company in issue on 5 May 2026 (the voting record date) was 279,402,863 and each share attracted one vote.

The results of the poll on each resolution were as follows:

Resolutions

For

%

Against

%

Total votes

Votes withheld
  1. To receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025

127,626,150

99.96%

55,565

0.04%

127,681,715

21,360,762
  1. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2025

124,759,026

97.61%

3,059,360

2.39%

127,818,386

21,224,091
  1. To elect Dr Patrick Allman-Ward as a Non-Executive Director

126,639,303

99.59%

516,143

0.41%

127,155,446

21,887,031
  1. To re-elect Mr Paul Weir as an Executive Director

147,755,300

99.17%

1,234,815

0.83%

148,990,115

52,362
  1. To re-elect Mr Ümit Tolga Bilgin as a Non-Executive Director

125,789,014

98.45%

1,986,518

1.55%

127,775,532

21,266,945
  1. To re-elect Ms Canan Ediboglu as Non-Executive Director

126,970,452

99.37%

805,080

0.63%

127,775,532

21,266,945
  1. To re-elect Mr Yetik K. Mert as a Non-Executive Director

125,789,094

98.45%

1,986,438

1.55%

127,775,532

21,266,945
  1. To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Company’s auditor

 

127,527,382

99.77%

288,634

0.23%

127,816,016

21,226,461
  1. To authorise the Directors to set the Auditor’s fees

127,597,923

99.83%

217,927

0.17%

127,815,850

21,226,627
  1. To give the Company limited authority to make political donations and expenditure

126,630,681

99.56%

558,395

0.44%

127,189,076

21,853,401
  1. To authorise the Company to purchase its Ordinary Shares

126,883,089

99.76%

308,295

0.24%

127,191,384

21,851,093
  1. To permit the Company to hold general meetings, other than an AGM, on not less than 14 clear days’ notice

127,645,144

99.88%

150,069

0.12%

127,795,213

21,247,264

 

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 11 and 12) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Luke Clements

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Communications

Patrick d’Ancona

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 426779
EQS News ID: 2323314

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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