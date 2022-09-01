Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.09.2022 12:00:06

Genel Energy PLC: Total Voting Rights

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Total Voting Rights

01-Sep-2022 / 11:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1 September 2022

  

 

Genel Energy plc

  

Total Voting Rights

 

Notification of total voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules provision 5.6.1R.

 

Genel Energy plcs share capital consists of 278,523,442 ordinary shares of £0.10p each in issue plus ordinary shares held in treasury of 1,724,756.

 

The above figure of 278,523,442 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Genel Energy plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

-ends-

 

 For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick dAncona 

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

 

 

 

 
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 185324
EQS News ID: 1433291

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

