3 January 2023

Genel Energy plc

Total Voting Rights

Notification of total voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules provision 5.6.1R.

Genel Energy plcs share capital consists of 279,402,863 ordinary shares of £0.10p each in issue plus ordinary shares held in treasury of 845,335.

The above figure of 279,402,863 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Genel Energy plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com