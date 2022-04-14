14.04.2022 08:00:16

Genel Energy PLC: TR-1 notifications and Directorate change

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

14-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
14 April 2022

    

Genel Energy plc

 

TR-1 notifications and Directorate change

 

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that it has received the notifications set out below from Türkiye  Bankas A.. ('IS Bank') and Focus Investments Limited ('Focus') pursuant to DTR 5 of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 

 

The Company also announces that Nazli K. Williams has tendered her resignation as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 13 April 2022, and accordingly the resolution relating to her re-appointment as a Director of the Company has been withdrawn from our 2022 AGM, to be held on 12 May 2022.

 

David McManus, Chairman of Genel, said:

"Nazli has been a Director of Genel since the merger with Vallares in 2011. She has provided both valuable contributions and important continuity to Board considerations during her time on the Board. I thank her for her commitment to the company over the last decade and wish her the very best for her future endeavours."

 

TR-1 notification from Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S

 

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00B55Q3P39

Issuer Name

GENEL ENERGY PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

 

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S.

City of registered office (if applicable)

stanbul

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Turkey

 

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

13-Apr-2022

 

6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-Apr-2022

 

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

19.188703

0.000000

19.188703

53419883

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code (if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

JE00B55Q3P39

53419883

0

19.188703

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

53419883

19.188703%

 

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

13-Apr-2022

 

13. Place of Completion

Istanbul/Turkey

 

TR-1 notification from Focus Investments Limited

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00B55Q3P39

Issuer Name

GENEL ENERGY PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

 

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FOCUS INVESTMENTS LIMITED

City of registered office (if applicable)

Ajeltake Island

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Marshall Islands

 

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

13-Apr-2022

 

6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-Apr-2022

 

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000

0

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

JE00B55Q3P39

0

 

0.000000

 

Sub Total 8.A

0

0.000000%

 

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Gülsün Nazl Karamehmet Williams

BUSELTEN FINANCE SA

50.000000

 

 

Fatma erife Karamehmet

BUSELTEN FINANCE SA

50.000000

 

 

BUSELTEN FINANCE SA

FOCUS INVESTMENTS LIMITED

100.000000

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

13-Apr-2022

 

13. Place of Completion

Turkey

 

-ends-

 

 

For further information please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick d'Ancona

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

 
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 155566
EQS News ID: 1327865

 
