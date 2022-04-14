Genel Energy PLC (GENL)



14 April 2022 Genel Energy plc TR-1 notifications and Directorate change Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that it has received the notifications set out below from Türkiye Bankas A.. ('IS Bank') and Focus Investments Limited ('Focus') pursuant to DTR 5 of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Company also announces that Nazli K. Williams has tendered her resignation as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 13 April 2022, and accordingly the resolution relating to her re-appointment as a Director of the Company has been withdrawn from our 2022 AGM, to be held on 12 May 2022. David McManus, Chairman of Genel, said: "Nazli has been a Director of Genel since the merger with Vallares in 2011. She has provided both valuable contributions and important continuity to Board considerations during her time on the Board. I thank her for her commitment to the company over the last decade and wish her the very best for her future endeavours." TR-1 notification from Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S 1. Issuer Details ISIN JE00B55Q3P39 Issuer Name GENEL ENERGY PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. City of registered office (if applicable) stanbul Country of registered office (if applicable) Turkey 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 13-Apr-2022 6. Date on which Issuer notified 13-Apr-2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 19.188703 0.000000 19.188703 53419883 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) JE00B55Q3P39 53419883 0 19.188703 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 53419883 19.188703% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 13-Apr-2022 13. Place of Completion Istanbul/Turkey TR-1 notification from Focus Investments Limited 1. Issuer Details ISIN JE00B55Q3P39 Issuer Name GENEL ENERGY PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name FOCUS INVESTMENTS LIMITED City of registered office (if applicable) Ajeltake Island Country of registered office (if applicable) Marshall Islands 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 13-Apr-2022 6. Date on which Issuer notified 13-Apr-2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 0 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) JE00B55Q3P39 0 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 0 0.000000% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Gülsün Nazl Karamehmet Williams BUSELTEN FINANCE SA 50.000000 Fatma erife Karamehmet BUSELTEN FINANCE SA 50.000000 BUSELTEN FINANCE SA FOCUS INVESTMENTS LIMITED 100.000000 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 13-Apr-2022 13. 