14.04.2022 08:00:16
Genel Energy PLC: TR-1 notifications and Directorate change
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
14 April 2022
Genel Energy plc
TR-1 notifications and Directorate change
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that it has received the notifications set out below from Türkiye Bankas A.. ('IS Bank') and Focus Investments Limited ('Focus') pursuant to DTR 5 of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The Company also announces that Nazli K. Williams has tendered her resignation as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 13 April 2022, and accordingly the resolution relating to her re-appointment as a Director of the Company has been withdrawn from our 2022 AGM, to be held on 12 May 2022.
David McManus, Chairman of Genel, said:
"Nazli has been a Director of Genel since the merger with Vallares in 2011. She has provided both valuable contributions and important continuity to Board considerations during her time on the Board. I thank her for her commitment to the company over the last decade and wish her the very best for her future endeavours."
TR-1 notification from Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
JE00B55Q3P39
Issuer Name
GENEL ENERGY PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S.
City of registered office (if applicable)
stanbul
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Turkey
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
13-Apr-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
13-Apr-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
13-Apr-2022
13. Place of Completion
Istanbul/Turkey
TR-1 notification from Focus Investments Limited
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
JE00B55Q3P39
Issuer Name
GENEL ENERGY PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
FOCUS INVESTMENTS LIMITED
City of registered office (if applicable)
Ajeltake Island
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Marshall Islands
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
13-Apr-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
13-Apr-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
13-Apr-2022
13. Place of Completion
Turkey
-ends-
For further information please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.
