|
11.05.2023 08:00:09
Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
11 May 2023
Genel Energy plc
Trading and operations update
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') issues the following trading and operations update relating to Q1 2023, ahead of the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), which is being held today.
Paul Weir, Chief Executive of Genel, said:
The prolonged closure of the Iraq-Turkey pipeline is very disappointing and, although there continues to be speculation regarding the timing of resumption of exports, we cannot predict with any certainty when exports will recommence. In anticipation of exports resuming we are seeking clarity on future arrangements and a mechanism in place for regular and predictable payments going forward.
Delays in payments and the suspension of exports have resulted in significant cash generation being deferred and we are scaling back our planned activity accordingly. We continue to reduce costs so that the size and shape of the organisation matches the needs of the business.
Our financial position is robust, and we remain focused on using our significant liquidity to add new assets to the portfolio that will fund the long-term payment of our established dividend.
Q1 2023
2023 OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE
PRODUCTION BUSINESS
PRE-PRODUCTION BUSINESS
ESG
ARBITRATION
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
This announcement includes inside information.
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a committed dividend programme that is material and sustainable. Genel continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio, with the goal of progressing its dividend in the long-term. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|TST
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|242827
|EQS News ID:
|1630011
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM REPLACEMENT (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update (EQS Group)
|
02.05.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
24.04.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Notice of dividend currency exchange rate (EQS Group)
|
24.04.23
|Genel Energy PLC : Notice of dividend currency exchange rate (Investegate)
|
17.04.23
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
17.04.23
|Genel Energy PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
Analysen zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Genel Energy Plc
|1,21
|-1,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.