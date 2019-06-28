Genel Energy PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

28 June 2019

Genel Energy plc (the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

Genel Energy plc announces that on 27 June 2019 it has purchased a total of 155,638 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme announced on 25 June 2019.

Volume weighted average price per share 191.6904 pence Highest price Per Share 193.8000 pence Lowest price Per Share 189.6000 pence

The Company currently intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares.

Following this purchase, Genel Energy plc holds 678,129 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 279,570,069 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

Aggregated Information

Exchange venue Volume weighted average price Aggregated volume

LSE 192.4021 pence 101,867 BATP 190.3580 pence 17,758 XUBS 190.2708 pence 13,438 MSSI 190.2047 pence 11,375 CHIX 190.5598 pence 3,207 TRQM 190.9614 pence 2,106 SGMY 189.8000 pence 2,059 JPSI 190.0000 pence 1,774 CHID 191.1453 pence 973 CCEU 192.0000 pence 800 BATD 189.7626 pence 278 BATE 191.4000 pence 3

Transaction Details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a schedule of individual trades executed on behalf of the Company by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited is set out below:

*Shares purchased by the broker on an aggregated basis and allocated to Genel by the broker to Genel at the close of trading.

