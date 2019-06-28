Genel Energy PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

28 June 2019
Genel Energy plc (the 'Company')
Transaction in Own Shares
Genel Energy plc announces that on 27 June 2019 it has purchased a total of 155,638 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme announced on 25 June 2019.
|
Volume weighted average price per share
|
191.6904 pence
|
Highest price Per Share
|
193.8000 pence
|
Lowest price Per Share
|
189.6000 pence
The Company currently intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares.
Following this purchase, Genel Energy plc holds 678,129 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 279,570,069 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).
Aggregated Information
|
Exchange venue
|
Volume weighted average price
|
Aggregated volume
|
LSE
|
192.4021 pence
|
101,867
|
BATP
|
190.3580 pence
|
17,758
|
XUBS
|
190.2708 pence
|
13,438
|
MSSI
|
190.2047 pence
|
11,375
|
CHIX
|
190.5598 pence
|
3,207
|
TRQM
|
190.9614 pence
|
2,106
|
SGMY
|
189.8000 pence
|
2,059
|
JPSI
|
190.0000 pence
|
1,774
|
CHID
|
191.1453 pence
|
973
|
CCEU
|
192.0000 pence
|
800
|
BATD
|
189.7626 pence
|
278
|
BATE
|
191.4000 pence
|
3
Transaction Details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a schedule of individual trades executed on behalf of the Company by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited is set out below:
|
Price (pence)
|
Date
|
Time
|
Quantity
|
Trade ID
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
08:50:03
|
571
|
00050661947TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
08:50:03
|
1095
|
00050661948TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
08:50:03
|
1837
|
00050661950TRLO0
|
189.8
|
27/06/2019
|
08:50:06
|
1854
|
00050661953TRLO0
|
189.8
|
27/06/2019
|
08:50:06
|
949
|
00050661955TRLO0
|
189.8
|
27/06/2019
|
08:50:09
|
551
|
00050661957TRLO0
|
189.7
|
27/06/2019
|
08:50:31
|
2200
|
00050661966TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
08:50:34
|
1185
|
00050661968TRLO0
|
189.6
|
27/06/2019
|
08:51:11
|
315
|
00050661980TRLO0
|
189.6
|
27/06/2019
|
08:51:11
|
165
|
00050661982TRLO0
|
189.6
|
27/06/2019
|
08:51:14
|
1106
|
00050661984TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
08:51:30
|
1582
|
00050661987TRLO0
|
189.8
|
27/06/2019
|
08:51:45
|
895
|
00050661992TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
08:52:36
|
163
|
00050662012TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
08:52:49
|
240
|
00050662014TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
09:08:58
|
110
|
00050662345TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
09:08:58
|
539
|
00050662346TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
09:08:58
|
113
|
00050662347TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
09:08:58
|
114
|
00050662348TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
09:08:58
|
1785
|
00050662349TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
09:08:58
|
27
|
00050662355TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
09:10:38
|
296
|
00050662405TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
09:15:43
|
1415
|
00050662475TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
09:15:43
|
673
|
00050662476TRLO0
|
189.8
|
27/06/2019
|
09:15:43
|
1684
|
00050662478TRLO0
|
189.8
|
27/06/2019
|
09:15:43
|
2059
|
00050662482TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
09:28:25
|
2118
|
00050662646TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
09:28:25
|
3047
|
00050662648TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
09:39:59
|
1774
|
00050662834TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
10:12:52
|
1024
|
00050663609TRLO0
|
189.9
|
27/06/2019
|
10:12:52
|
632
|
00050663610TRLO0
|
189.9
|
27/06/2019
|
10:12:53
|
2553
|
00050663613TRLO0
|
189.8
|
27/06/2019
|
10:12:54
|
4286
|
00050663615TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
11:02:06
|
1715
|
00050664664TRLO0
|
189.9
|
27/06/2019
|
11:02:06
|
576
|
00050664666TRLO0
|
189.8
|
27/06/2019
|
11:02:06
|
513
|
00050664667TRLO0
|
189.8
|
27/06/2019
|
11:02:06
|
375
|
00050664670TRLO0
|
189.8
|
27/06/2019
|
11:02:06
|
1658
|
00050664671TRLO0
|
189.6
|
27/06/2019
|
11:04:12
|
47
|
00050664728TRLO0
|
189.8
|
27/06/2019
|
11:05:17
|
278
|
00050664788TRLO0
|
189.8
|
27/06/2019
|
11:05:17
|
101
|
00050664789TRLO0
|
189.8
|
27/06/2019
|
11:05:17
|
271
|
00050664792TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
11:09:50
|
385
|
00050664917TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
11:12:40
|
496
|
00050664944TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
11:12:40
|
496
|
00050664945TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
11:12:40
|
861
|
00050664948TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
11:12:40
|
997
|
00050664949TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
11:14:26
|
390
|
00050664962TRLO0
|
190
|
27/06/2019
|
11:17:37
|
526
|
00050665002TRLO0
|
190.5
|
27/06/2019
|
13:45:23
|
871
|
00050667018TRLO0
|
191.2
|
27/06/2019
|
13:47:16
|
3333
|
00050667040TRLO0
|
191.2
|
27/06/2019
|
13:47:16
|
537
|
00050667041TRLO0
|
190.8
|
27/06/2019
|
13:47:16
|
199
|
00050667034TRLO0
|
190.8
|
27/06/2019
|
13:47:16
|
1454
|
00050667039TRLO0
|
190.8
|
27/06/2019
|
13:47:16
|
3138
|
00050667038TRLO0
|
190.8
|
27/06/2019
|
13:47:16
|
181
|
00050667037TRLO0
|
190.8
|
27/06/2019
|
13:47:16
|
1418
|
00050667036TRLO0
|
190.8
|
27/06/2019
|
13:47:16
|
780
|
00050667035TRLO0
|
191.6
|
27/06/2019
|
13:47:54
|
392
|
00050667047TRLO0
|
191.3
|
27/06/2019
|
13:52:46
|
963
|
00050667195TRLO0
|
191.3
|
27/06/2019
|
13:52:46
|
1597
|
00050667194TRLO0
|
191.6
|
27/06/2019
|
13:55:33
|
384
|
00050667250TRLO0
|
191.4
|
27/06/2019
|
14:02:54
|
1843
|
00050667362TRLO0
|
191.6
|
27/06/2019
|
14:06:18
|
122
|
00050667452TRLO0
|
191.6
|
27/06/2019
|
14:06:18
|
120
|
00050667451TRLO0
|
191.6
|
27/06/2019
|
14:06:18
|
120
|
00050667450TRLO0
|
191.8
|
27/06/2019
|
14:09:27
|
1494
|
00050667497TRLO0
|
191.8
|
27/06/2019
|
14:09:32
|
1563
|
00050667501TRLO0
|
191.8
|
27/06/2019
|
14:18:41
|
1315
|
00050667670TRLO0
|
191.8
|
27/06/2019
|
14:20:07
|
574
|
00050667690TRLO0
|
192
|
27/06/2019
|
14:20:08
|
1228
|
00050667691TRLO0
|
192
|
27/06/2019
|
14:20:08
|
1231
|
00050667692TRLO0
|
192
|
27/06/2019
|
14:29:49
|
1882
|
00050667784TRLO0
|
192
|
27/06/2019
|
14:35:48
|
551
|
00050668297TRLO0
|
192
|
27/06/2019
|
14:35:48
|
949
|
00050668299TRLO0
|
191.4
|
27/06/2019
|
14:43:34
|
3
|
00050668568TRLO0
|
191.4
|
27/06/2019
|
14:43:34
|
1523
|
00050668569TRLO0
|
191.4
|
27/06/2019
|
14:43:34
|
1500
|
00050668570TRLO0
|
191.4
|
27/06/2019
|
14:43:34
|
1738
|
00050668571TRLO0
|
191.4
|
27/06/2019
|
14:43:34
|
402
|
00050668572TRLO0
|
191.4
|
27/06/2019
|
14:43:34
|
1535
|
00050668573TRLO0
|
191.8
|
27/06/2019
|
14:45:24
|
2398
|
00050668630TRLO0
|
192
|
27/06/2019
|
14:46:09
|
1423
|
00050668649TRLO0
|
192
|
27/06/2019
|
14:46:38
|
155
|
00050668660TRLO0
|
192
|
27/06/2019
|
14:46:38
|
645
|
00050668661TRLO0
|
192
|
27/06/2019
|
14:56:31
|
668
|
00050669048TRLO0
|
192
|
27/06/2019
|
14:56:49
|
585
|
00050669050TRLO0
|
192
|
27/06/2019
|
14:56:49
|
977
|
00050669051TRLO0
|
192
|
27/06/2019
|
14:56:49
|
1250
|
00050669054TRLO0
|
192
|
27/06/2019
|
14:57:01
|
273
|
00050669077TRLO0
|
192
|
27/06/2019
|
14:57:30
|
1250
|
00050669089TRLO0
|
191.9
|
27/06/2019
|
14:59:50
|
142
|
00050669173TRLO0
|
191.6
|
27/06/2019
|
14:59:50
|
728
|
00050669169TRLO0
|
191.6
|
27/06/2019
|
14:59:50
|
4011
|
00050669170TRLO0
|
191.6
|
27/06/2019
|
14:59:50
|
1330
|
00050669175TRLO0
|
193.390338
|
27/06/2019
|
16:37:01
|
56221*
|
00050673549TRLO0
*Shares purchased by the broker on an aggregated basis and allocated to Genel by the broker to Genel at the close of trading.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
|
Genel Energy
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications
|
+44 20 7659 5100
|
|
|
Vigo Communications
Patrick d'Ancona
|
+44 20 7830 9700
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.