|
11.08.2022 08:00:19
Genel Energy PLC: Update on Tawke PSC
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
11 August 2022
Genel Energy plc
Update on Tawke PSC
Genel Energy plc ('Genel') notes that DNO ASA, as operator of the Tawke PSC (Genel 25% working interest), has today issued an update on licence activity.
Gross production at the Tawke licence averaged 106,900 bopd during the second quarter, of which Peshkabir contributed 62,300 bopd and Tawke 44,600 bopd, the latter representing the first quarterly production increase since 2015 at this legacy field as new wells are drilled, workovers conducted on existing ones and gas injection continued.
In the second quarter, four new production wells were brought onstream on the Tawke licence with three at Tawke and one at Peshkabir. Together with wells drilled in the first quarter, natural field decline has been arrested and reversed, including at Tawke, raising DNOs full-year projection to 107,000-109,000 bopd (previously 105,000 bopd).
Genels production guidance for 2022 is unchanged, with net portfolio production currently expected to be between 30-31,000 bopd for the full-year.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|180593
|EQS News ID:
|1418069
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
11.08.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Update on Tawke PSC (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|Genel Energy PLC : Update on Tawke PSC (Investegate)
|
08.08.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
08.08.22
|Genel Energy PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
27.07.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Directors Responsibilities (EQS Group)
|
27.07.22
|Genel Energy PLC : Changes to Director’s Responsibilities (Investegate)
|
26.07.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales (EQS Group)
|
27.06.22
|Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Genel Energy Plc
|1,63
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notieren die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.