21 February 2022

Genel Energy plc

Update on year-end 2021 oil reserves

Genel Energy plc ('Genel') today updates on oil reserves across its portfolio.

Net oil Reserves (MMbbls) 1P 2P 3P 31 December 2020 69.4 117.2 177.2 Production (11.6) (11.6) (11.6) Technical revisions 4.8 (1.4) (28.9) 31 December 2021 62.6 104.2 136.6

International petroleum consultants DeGolyer and MacNaughton, working on behalf of the operator DNO, assess that Tawke licence (Genel 25% working interest) gross year-end 2021 2P reserves stood at 357 MMbbls, compared to 394 MMbbls at year-end 2020, after adjusting for production of 40 MMbbls and an upward technical revision of 3 MMbbls.

Pending further analysis of the performance of the Enhanced Oil Recovery project, Genel continues to hold 23 MMbbls of those 2P gross reserves in 2C resources.

At Taq Taq (44% working interest, joint operator), 2P gross reserves stood at 26 MMbbls at year-end 2021 (33 MMbbls at end-2020), following a downward technical revision of 5 MMbbls and production of 2 MMbbls. McDaniel & Associates carried out the independent assessment of the Taq Taq licence.

At Sarta (30% working interest, operator) Genel's gross 2P reserve estimate relating to Phase 1A of the Sarta development remains unchanged, less production, at year-end 2021 at 32 MMbbls (34 MMbbls at the end of 2020), following production of 2 MMbbls.

Flow testing of Sarta-1D is currently ongoing, and the appraisal results of Sarta-5 and Sarta-6 will be incorporated into our assessment of the reserves of Sarta at the appropriate time.

