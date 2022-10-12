|
12.10.2022 07:28:30
Genentech : Evrysdi Data Show Improvement Or Maintenance Of Motor Function In People With SMA
(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that two-year data from the JEWELFISH study, which evaluated Evrysdi (risdiplam) in people with Type 1, 2 or 3 SMA aged 6 months to 60 years, showed improvement or maintenance of motor function in people with previously-treated Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a progressive neuromuscular disease that can be fatal.
The study showed Evrysdi led to a two-fold increase in median survival motor neuron or SMN protein levels versus baseline after four weeks of treatment in all patient groups, irrespective of previous treatment. The SMN protein levels achieved after four weeks of treatment were maintained for over two years.
The study also suggested maintenance of motor function was sustained at two years of treatment as measured by change from baseline in Motor Function Measure 32 (MFM-32), Revised Upper Limb Module (RULM) and HFMSE total scores compared to the natural history of SMA in untreated patients.
Genentech leads the clinical development of Evrysdi as part of a collaboration with the SMA Foundation and PTC Therapeutics.
