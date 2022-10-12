Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.10.2022 07:28:30

Genentech : Evrysdi Data Show Improvement Or Maintenance Of Motor Function In People With SMA

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that two-year data from the JEWELFISH study, which evaluated Evrysdi (risdiplam) in people with Type 1, 2 or 3 SMA aged 6 months to 60 years, showed improvement or maintenance of motor function in people with previously-treated Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a progressive neuromuscular disease that can be fatal.

The study showed Evrysdi led to a two-fold increase in median survival motor neuron or SMN protein levels versus baseline after four weeks of treatment in all patient groups, irrespective of previous treatment. The SMN protein levels achieved after four weeks of treatment were maintained for over two years.

The study also suggested maintenance of motor function was sustained at two years of treatment as measured by change from baseline in Motor Function Measure 32 (MFM-32), Revised Upper Limb Module (RULM) and HFMSE total scores compared to the natural history of SMA in untreated patients.

Genentech leads the clinical development of Evrysdi as part of a collaboration with the SMA Foundation and PTC Therapeutics.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh 40,87 -0,94% Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt können am Donnerstag leicht zulegen. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen