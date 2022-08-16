|
16.08.2022 07:19:04
Genentech : FDA Accepts SBLA For Polivy Combination For Aggressive Blood Cancer
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the company's supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA for Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq) in combination with Rituxan (rituximab) plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (R-CHP) for the treatment of people with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said in a statement.
The application is based on pivotal data from the Phase III POLARIX study showing Polivy plus R-CHP significantly reduced the risk of disease progression, relapse or death with comparable safety versus the standard of care, R-CHOP.
The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by April 2, 2023.
DLBCL is an aggressive blood cancer. Although DLBCL often responds to initial treatment, it is not cured with the current standard of care in four out of 10 people. Most relapses occur within two years of starting treatment, and the majority of those who require subsequent lines of therapy have poor outcomes.
The European Commission approved Polivy in combination with R-CHP in May 2022 for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated DLBCL. Polivy is currently approved as a readily available, fixed-duration treatment option for relapsed or refractory (R/R) DLBCL in combination with bendamustine and Rituxan/Mabthera in more than 70 countries worldwide, including in the United States and in the EU.
Genentech said it continues to explore areas of unmet need where Polivy has the potential to deliver additional benefit, including in ongoing studies investigating combinations of Polivy with the company's CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies mosunetuzumab and glofitamab, and with Rituxan in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin in the Phase III POLARGO study.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.22
|Ausblick: Roche zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Roche mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.06.21
|Roche-Aktie in Grün: FDA erteilt Roche-Arznei Notfallzulassung zur COVID-19-Behandlung (Dow Jones)
|
09.12.20
|Roche-Aktie höher: Roche unterstützt Modernas Covid-19-Impfstoffstudien mit Antikörpertests - Moderna-Aktie im Minus (Dow Jones)
|
22.07.20
|Ausblick: Roche stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.12.19
|Roche erhält Genehmigung aus Großbritannien für Spark-Übernahme (Dow Jones)
|
15.11.19
|Roche übernimmt US-Biotechfirma Promedior für bis zu 1,4 Mrd USD (Dow Jones)
|
03.10.18
|Pharmariese Roche sieht Wirkung bei SMA-Medikament Risdiplam (Dow Jones)