|
23.08.2023 08:00:13
Genentech Issues Update On Phase III SKYSCRAPER-01 Study - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, said it has been made aware of an inadvertent disclosure of the second interim analysis of the Phase III SKYSCRAPER-01 study, evaluating the investigational anti-TIGIT immunotherapy tiragolumab plus Tecentriq versus Tecentriq alone as an initial treatment for people with PD-L1-high locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The interim results for the primary endpoint of overall survival were not mature at the time of the second interim analysis, with median overall survival estimates of 22.9 months in the tiragolumab plus Tecentriq arm, and 16.7 months in the Tecentriq monotherapy arm.
Genentech said it is continuing the study until the final analysis for overall survival.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Nachrichten
|
10.03.23
|Roche-Aktie kaum verändert: FDA-Ausschuss stimmt für Zulassung von Roche-Krebsmittel Polivy (Dow Jones)
|
02.02.23
|Roche-Aktie im Minus: Roche hält Umsatz 2022 stabil - 2023 Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang erwartet (Dow Jones)
|
27.12.22
|Roche-Aktie steigt: FDA gibt grünes Licht für Roches Lymphom-Behandlung Lunsumio (Dow Jones)
|
08.12.22
|Roche-Aktie wenig bewegt: US-Arzneimittelbehörde gibt Roche die Zulassung für Alzheimer-Test (Dow Jones)
|
02.02.22
|Ausblick: Roche zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Roche mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.06.21
|Roche-Aktie in Grün: FDA erteilt Roche-Arznei Notfallzulassung zur COVID-19-Behandlung (Dow Jones)
|
09.12.20
|Roche-Aktie höher: Roche unterstützt Modernas Covid-19-Impfstoffstudien mit Antikörpertests - Moderna-Aktie im Minus (Dow Jones)