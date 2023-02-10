Genentech : Phase III Data Show Vabysmo Improves Vision And Reduced Retinal Fluid In RVO

(RTTNews) - Genentech's vabysmo rapidly improved vision and reduced retinal fluid in people with retinal vein occlusion or RVO, as per new data from two global Phase III studies, BALATON and COMINO.

The studies evaluated Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) in macular edema due to branch and central retinal vein occlusion (BRVO and CRVO) at 24 weeks.

Retinal vein occlusion can cause fluid to become trapped within and under the retina, leading to rapid and severe vision loss if left untreated.

According to the company, the studies showed that treatment with Vabysmo resulted in early and sustained improvement in vision, meeting the primary endpoint of non-inferior visual acuity gains compared to treatment with aflibercept.

Vabysmo also showed rapid and robust drying of retinal fluid from baseline, as measured by reduction in central subfield thickness. The safety profile of Vabysmo was consistent with previous trials. Results will be presented virtually on February 11 at Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2023, organized by Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Florida.

If approved, Retinal vein occlusion would be the third indication for Vabysmo in addition to wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

