Genentech : Phase III Study In Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Fails To Meet Co-primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that phase III SKYSCRAPER-01 study in PD-L1-High Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer did not meet its co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

The study evaluated the investigational anti-TIGIT immunotherapy tiragolumab plus Tecentriq (atezolizumab) versus Tecentriq alone as an initial treatment for people with PD-L1-high locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

The company noted that the other co-primary endpoint of overall survival was immature, and the study will continue until the next planned analysis.

A numerical improvement was observed in both co-primary endpoints. Data suggested that tiragolumab plus Tecentriq was well-tolerated and no new safety signals were identified when adding tiragolumab, the company said.

The company noted that the tiragolumab program continues to explore advances in multiple clinical trials, building on Tecentriq, with the goal of providing new treatment options in advanced and difficult-to-treat cancers as well as expanding into earlier stages of disease.