01.09.2023 07:40:01
Genentech : Phase III Study Of Alecensa In ALK-Positive Early-Stage Lung Cancer Meets Main Goal
(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said Friday that the Phase III ALINA study, which evaluated Alecensa or alectinib in advanced anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive non-small cell lung cancer, compared with platinum-based chemotherapy, met its primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) at a prespecified interim analysis.
The company noted that Alecensa demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in disease-free survival as adjuvant therapy in people with completely resected Stage IB (tumor = 4 cm) to IIIA (UICC/AJCC 7th edition) anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Overall survival data were immature at the time of this analysis. No unexpected safety findings were observed.
The company said Alecensa is the first and only ALK inhibitor to demonstrate a reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death for people with early-stage ALK-positive NSCLC in a Phase III trial.
The company stated that about half of all people with early lung cancer still experience a cancer recurrence following surgery, despite adjuvant chemotherapy. Therefore new treatments are urgently needed to provide the best chance for cure.
Results from the ALINA study will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and submitted to health authorities globally, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, Genentech said.
