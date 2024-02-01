Genentech Reports 72-week Data From Global Phase 3 Studies, BALATON And COMINO

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), on Thursday, announced new 72-week data from two global Phase III studies, BALATON and COMINO, evaluating Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) in macular edema due to branch and central retinal vein occlusion (BRVO and CRVO).

While the usual RVO treatments are administered every one to two months, the results indicate that almost 60% of the individuals who received Vabysmo in BALATON and up to 48% of the individuals in COMINO were able to extend their treatment intervals to three or four months.

In addition, patients in the studies maintained vision gains and robust retinal drying achieved in the first 24 weeks of the studies for more than one year. Retinal drying is an important clinical measure as swelling from excess fluid in the back of the eye has been associated with distorted and blurred vision. In both studies, Vabysmo was well tolerated and the safety profile was consistent with previous studies.

The company stated that both studies evaluated the average change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) score (the best distance vision a person can achieve - including with correction such as glasses - when reading letters on an eye chart) from baseline. The studies also tracked the amount of swelling in the back of the eye due to retinal fluid, as measured by central subfield thickness (CST).

Reductions in CST indicate improvement. Overall, results showed the vision improvements and reductions in retinal fluid achieved in the first 24 weeks of the studies were maintained up to 72 weeks, the company said.