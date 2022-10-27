|
27.10.2022 08:14:57
Genentech Reports Positive Topline Results From Vabysmo Trial In Retinal Vein Occlusion
(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY), announced Thursday positive topline results from Phase III trials that showed Vabysmo improved vision for people living with Retinal Vein Occlusion or RVO.
Two global Phase III studies, BALATON and COMINO, evaluated the first and only bispecific antibody for the eye, Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa), in macular edema due to branch and central retinal vein occlusion (BRVO and CRVO).
RVO is a vision-threatening condition that impacts more than 1 million people in the United States.
The company noted that both studies met their primary endpoints, showing that people with macular edema due to BRVO and CRVO receiving Vabysmo injections every four weeks, for up to 24 weeks, achieved non-inferior visual acuity gains compared to those receiving aflibercept injections every four weeks.
Vabysmo also showed rapid drying of retinal fluid from baseline through week 24, as measured by reduction in central subfield thickness.
In both studies, Vabysmo was generally well tolerated. The safety profile was consistent with previous trials.
The company plans present detailed results at an upcoming medical meeting and submit the data to regulatory authorities.
To date, Vabysmo is approved in more than 40 countries around the world for people living with wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.22
|Ausblick: Roche zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Roche mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.06.21
|Roche-Aktie in Grün: FDA erteilt Roche-Arznei Notfallzulassung zur COVID-19-Behandlung (Dow Jones)
|
09.12.20
|Roche-Aktie höher: Roche unterstützt Modernas Covid-19-Impfstoffstudien mit Antikörpertests - Moderna-Aktie im Minus (Dow Jones)
|
22.07.20
|Ausblick: Roche stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.12.19
|Roche erhält Genehmigung aus Großbritannien für Spark-Übernahme (Dow Jones)
|
15.11.19
|Roche übernimmt US-Biotechfirma Promedior für bis zu 1,4 Mrd USD (Dow Jones)
|
03.10.18
|Pharmariese Roche sieht Wirkung bei SMA-Medikament Risdiplam (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztendlich etwas fester -- US-Börsen schließen stark -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste ebenfalls wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.