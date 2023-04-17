Genentech : Tecentriq Combination Reduces Risk Of Cancer Returning In People With Liver Cancer

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced new data from the Phase III IMbrave050 study that show Tecentriq (atezolizumab) plus Avastin (bevacizumab) demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in recurrence-free survival (RFS) in people with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) at high risk of disease recurrence following liver resection or ablation with curative intent.

The company noted that the Tecentriq investigational combination reduced the risk of cancer returning by 28%, compared with active surveillance, at a median follow-up of 17.4 months.

The independent review facility-recurrence-free survival findings were generally consistent across clinical subgroups. Overall survival (OS), a key secondary endpoint, was immature (7% event-rate) at the time of data analysis. The safety data for Tecentriq plus Avastin were consistent with the well-established safety profile of each therapeutic treatment and with the underlying disease.

