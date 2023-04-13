Genentech : Vabysmo Data Suggest Rapid Drying Of Retinal Fluid In Patients With Wet AMD And DME

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that it will highlight new data for its approved and investigational medicines in 30 abstracts at the 2023 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, which will be held from April 23-27 in New Orleans, LA. Vabysmo data suggested rapid and robust drying of retinal fluid in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

The abstracts showcase the strength of Genentech's Ophthalmology portfolio, including post-hoc data from Phase III Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) studies that support its benefit in drying retinal fluid in wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) is a prescription medicine given by injection into the eye, used to treat adults with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

The company noted that it will present Real-world data on Vabysmo treatment patterns and outcomes, as well as approaches to personalized healthcare that include the use of artificial intelligence (AI) modeling to predict retinal disease progression.

Additionally, Phase I data for an investigational anti-interleukin-6 (IL-6) treatment in uveitic macular edema (UME), to be presented for the first time, suggest the monoclonal antibody may improve visual acuity in patients with UME.

A post-hoc analysis from the head-to-head dosing period of the Phase III TENAYA and LUCERNE studies suggested Vabysmo results in greater drying of retinal fluid compared to aflibercept in people with wet AMD.

A post-hoc analysis from the head-to-head dosing period of the Phase III YOSEMITE and RHINE studies also supported the positive impact of Vabysmo on macular blood vessel leakage compared to aflibercept in people with DME.

Another analysis from YOSEMITE and RHINE suggests Vabysmo reduces retinal fluid when compared to aflibercept in people with DME.

Two Vabysmo real-world studies in wet AMD and DME show patients extended their dosing intervals early in their treatment while maintaining or improving their vision. The majority of patients were able to extend their treatment intervals during the four initial doses. Treatment intervals were categorized as "extended" if any interval was more than six weeks apart.

Genentech noted that it will also present research related to the diagnosis and treatment of retinal conditions. These presentations include new research on the use of AI and machine learning to predict disease progression in geographic atrophy, a progressive and irreversible form of AMD; enable timely and accurate assessment of disease activity in wet AMD or DME; predict treatment response in DME; and investigate new imaging biomarkers in diabetic retinopathy.

