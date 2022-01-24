|
24.01.2022 18:07:34
Genentech's Faricimab Improved, Maintained Vision In Two Causes Of Vision Loss
(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), Monday announced that The Lancet has published two papers highlighting one-year results from four pivotal Phase III studies of faricimab, an investigational bispecific antibody, in wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).
All four studies - which enrolled more than 3,000 people in total - met their primary endpoints, showing that patients treated with faricimab up to every four months achieved non-inferior vision gains compared to aflibercept, given every two months.
About half of eligible faricimab patients were able to go four months between treatments in the first year, and approximately three-quarters could go three months or longer in the Tenaya and Lucerne wet AMD studies and the Yosemite and Rhine DME studies. The current standard of care for these potentially blinding conditions requires eye injections as often as once a month.
"These data published in The Lancet reinforce the potential of faricimab as an important treatment option that may help improve and maintain vision while extending the time between treatments up to four months," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. "We remain deeply committed to developing new medicines such as faricimab that may help preserve sight in many people living with serious retinal conditions."
If approved, faricimab would be the first bispecific antibody for the eye, targeting and inhibiting two distinct pathways linked to a number of vision-threatening retinal conditions by neutralizing angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A). Inhibition of both pathways has been shown to have complementary benefits, stabilizing vessels and thereby reducing vessel leakage and inflammation more than inhibition of the VEGF-A pathway alone.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Nachrichten
|
19.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Roche mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.06.21
|Roche-Aktie in Grün: FDA erteilt Roche-Arznei Notfallzulassung zur COVID-19-Behandlung (Dow Jones)
|
09.12.20
|Roche-Aktie höher: Roche unterstützt Modernas Covid-19-Impfstoffstudien mit Antikörpertests - Moderna-Aktie im Minus (Dow Jones)
|
22.07.20
|Ausblick: Roche stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.12.19
|Roche erhält Genehmigung aus Großbritannien für Spark-Übernahme (Dow Jones)
|
15.11.19
|Roche übernimmt US-Biotechfirma Promedior für bis zu 1,4 Mrd USD (Dow Jones)
|
03.10.18
|Pharmariese Roche sieht Wirkung bei SMA-Medikament Risdiplam (Dow Jones)
|
10.05.18
|Roche-Phase-3-Studie mit Tecentriq verfehlt primären Endpunkt (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schaffen es auf grünes Terrain -- Im Abwärtssog: ATX sackt letztlich ab -- DAX geht tiefrot aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Montag mit deutlichen Verlusten. An den US-Börsen ging es schlussendlich doch noch aufwärts. An den Märkten in Asien gab es am Montag keine einheitliche Tendenz.