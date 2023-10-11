|
11.10.2023 08:49:16
Genentech's Ocrevus Effectively Manages MS Disease Activity In Black And Hispanic / Latinx People
(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said Wednesday that one-year data from the Phase IV CHIMES trial, which evaluated Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) in Black and Hispanic / Latinx people with relapsing multiple sclerosis or MS, showed that Ocrevus effectively manages multiple sclerosis disease activity in these populations.
The company noted that about half of all trial participants (n=182) achieved no evidence of disease activity at week 48 (46% of Black participants; 58% of Hispanic / Latinx participants), with over 94% of participants experiencing no relapses (94.7% of Black participants; 95.7% of Hispanic / Latinx participants) during this period.
The safety and efficacy profile demonstrated in the trial was consistent with the large body of clinical evidence from other Ocrevus studies.
Black and Hispanic / Latinx people with multiple sclerosis often experience more severe disease and greater disability compared with their white counterparts.
Additional results from the CHIMES trial showed more than 90% of trial participants had no 24-week confirmed disability progression and no T1-Gd+ lesions. During the trial period, no new or enlarging T2 lesions were observed in about half of Black participants (46%) and more than half of Hispanic / Latinx participants (64%). No new safety signals were reported.
The CHIMES trial has been extended to three years to gather long-term data on multiple sclerosis progression among Black and Hispanic / Latinx populations, with further results anticipated to be available in 2024.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Nachrichten
|
29.08.23
|Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhält für Evrysdi in der EU Zulassung für Neugeborene - Zulassung für intravenöse Krebstherapie in Großbritannien (Dow Jones)
|
10.03.23
|Roche-Aktie kaum verändert: FDA-Ausschuss stimmt für Zulassung von Roche-Krebsmittel Polivy (Dow Jones)
|
02.02.23
|Roche-Aktie im Minus: Roche hält Umsatz 2022 stabil - 2023 Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang erwartet (Dow Jones)
|
27.12.22
|Roche-Aktie steigt: FDA gibt grünes Licht für Roches Lymphom-Behandlung Lunsumio (Dow Jones)
|
08.12.22
|Roche-Aktie wenig bewegt: US-Arzneimittelbehörde gibt Roche die Zulassung für Alzheimer-Test (Dow Jones)
|
02.02.22
|Ausblick: Roche zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Roche mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.06.21
|Roche-Aktie in Grün: FDA erteilt Roche-Arznei Notfallzulassung zur COVID-19-Behandlung (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in Asien geben ab
An den Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Freitag Verkuste.