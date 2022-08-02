Genentech's Subcutaneous Formulation Of Tecentriq Shows Positive Results In Phase III Study

(RTTNews) - Roche's Phase III IMscin001 study evaluating a subcutaneous formulation of Tecentriq or atezolizumab with Halozyme's ENHANZE technology met its co-primary endpoints, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) said in a statement.

The companies stated that the study showed non-inferior levels of Tecentriq in the blood (pharmacokinetics), when injected subcutaneously, compared with intravenous (IV) infusion, in cancer immunotherapy-naïve patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for whom prior platinum therapy has failed.

The safety profile of the subcutaneous formulation was consistent with that of IV Tecentriq.

Halozyme noted that the positive results further demonstrated the opportunity for a coformulation of ENHANZE to potentially benefit patients by reducing the treatment time of Tecentriq to 3-8 minutes as a subcutaneous delivery from 30-60 minutes for IV treatment.

Multiple oncology studies suggest that the majority of cancer patients generally prefer to receive treatment subcutaneously due to reduced pain and discomfort, ease of administration and shorter duration of treatment, compared to IV infusion.

