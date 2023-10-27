Genentech's Vabysmo Gets FDA Approval To Treat Retinal Vein Occlusion

(RTTNews) - Genentech, affiliated to Swiss drug major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), announced Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) for the treatment of macular edema following retinal vein occlusion or RVO.

The latest approval in RVO is based on positive results from the global Phase III BALATON and COMINO studies. The results showed that monthly treatment with Vabysmo provided early and sustained improvement in vision in people with branch and central RVO, meeting the primary endpoint of non-inferior visual acuity gains at 24 weeks compared to aflibercept.

This was further supported by data showing Vabysmo achieved rapid and robust drying of retinal fluid. In these 2 trials, Vabysmo was generally well tolerated and the safety profile was consistent with previous trials.

Vabysmo is the first and only bispecific antibody approved for the eye.

RVO is the third indication for Vabysmo, in addition to wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration or AMD and diabetic macular edema or DME. The company noted that these three retinal conditions together affect around 3 million people in the U.S.

Levi Garraway, Genentech's chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development, said, "Vabysmo is a new treatment option for RVO that can help people preserve and improve their vision, with the added benefit of retinal drying."

Vabysmo is approved in more than 80 countries till date for people living with wet AMD and DME, with approximately 2 million doses distributed globally.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com