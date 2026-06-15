Generac Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0YGR4 / ISIN: US3687361044
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15.06.2026 13:23:47
Generac Acquires Illinois Facility To Expand Large-megawatt Generator Capacity
(RTTNews) - Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), an energy technology and power products company, on Monday announced the acquisition of a facility in Belvidere, Illinois, to expand its packaging capacity for large-megawatt generators.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The investment is expected to support growing demand for backup power solutions from data centers and other mission-critical industries.
The facility will complement the operations of Enercon Engineering, which the company acquired in February, by expanding capacity for generator enclosure assembly and final packaging.
The company said the new facility is expected to create more than 100 jobs and begin operations in the first quarter of 2027.
The company said the investment is part of its broader strategy to expand its Commercial & Industrial business and strengthen its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
In the pre-market trading, Generac Holdings is 3.77% higher at $272.25 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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