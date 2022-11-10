Generac Again Recalls Portable Generators After Several Finger Amputations

(RTTNews) - Generac has reissued a recall of over 325,000 of its portable generators after 24 finger amputations and five finger-crushing incidents were reported.

According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall affects 321,160 Generac and DR 6,500-watt and 8,000-watt generators in the United States, as well as an additional 4,575 sold in Canada, because an unlocked handle can pinch consumers' fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards.

The company said it has received a total of 37 reports of injuries, 24 resulting in finger amputations and five in finger crushing. These portable generators were previously recalled in July 2021 for similar issue.

The company has asked its customers to should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator, and contact Generac for a free repair kit consisting of a set of spacers to move the handle away from the frame, eliminating the pinch point.

The recall generators were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain's Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe's Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger from June 2013 through June 2021 for between $790 and $1,480.

This recall involves 6500-watt and 8000-watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators. This recall also involves all of these generators listed above purchased after July 29, 2021 through November 3, 2022, containing a repair kit which included full cover handle guards.