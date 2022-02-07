|
07.02.2022 16:00:00
Generac Earnings: Will They Power Past Expectations Again?
Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), which makes backup power generators and other energy technology solutions, is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results before the market open on Wednesday, Feb. 16. An analyst conference call is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on the same day.The company is heading toward its release on a mixed note. Last quarter, it beat Wall Street's earnings consensus estimate but missed the revenue expectation. Moreover, it also edged down its full-year guidance for net income margin. In 2022, Generac stock is struggling, like many other highly valued stocks, due in part to the expectation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates several times this year. It's down 20.5% this year through Feb. 4. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes are down 5.6% and 9.9%, respectively, over this period.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!